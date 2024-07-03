What does the CNN debate fallout do to Joe Biden’s re-election chances?

How does the Supreme Court’s immunity decision impact the race for president?

Conservative writer James Wigderson, a regular contributor to the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, sat down with Steve Scaffidi for a lively conversation on the state of the presidential race, with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just a few weeks away.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.

Decision Wisconsin is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.