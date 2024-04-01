

Is hate-filled rhetoric around politics and elections creating a toxic culture which could lead to violence?

David Haynes, from the Wisconsin Alliance for Civic Trust, discussed the importance of election integrity and restoring public confidence in our elections with Decision Wisconsin’s Steve Scaffidi. Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, weekdays 9- 10 a.m. on 620WTMJ.

The Wisconsin Alliance for Civic Trust advocates for truth in politics, civic and peaceful public discourse, and the support of our electoral democracy.