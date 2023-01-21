Cities across the country are all unique in their own way, but many challenges faced by the nation’s urban areas are shared ones.

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson spent the past few days collaborating with other people in his position at the 2023 U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. One of the issues not unique to Milwaukee is public safety.

“I’ve talked to a number of mayors from across the country, and just like Milwaukee they’ve seen their homicide numbers break their records year after year after year” Johnson said to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Friday.

Our full conversation with Mayor Johnson also includes what other mayors are saying about Milwaukee, his thoughts on the flashing red light proposal, and more.