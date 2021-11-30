MILWAUKEE, WIS. (November 29, 2021) – 101.7 The Truth, in partnership with Associated Bank, is excited to announce Black-Owned Business Giveback, a promotion to help support Black-owned businesses by awarding them a free radio advertising campaign on 101.7 The Truth. Each month, the first 10 businesses to register at BlackBusinessGiveback.com will win a campaign that includes one 30-second commercial that airs 50 times over the month. The promotion will run through the end of 2022.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Associated Bank for the Black-Owned Business Giveback Promotion,” said Cherie Harris, General Manager of 101.7 The Truth. “Our Blackowned businesses are a vital part of the community’s growth and economic development, and we want to be sure they are given every opportunity to succeed.”

The 10 chosen businesses will be invited to work with The Truth team to write and produce their customized radio spots. At the conclusion of the campaign in November 2022, over 100 businesses will be awarded a free advertising campaign valued at $2,000.

“Small businesses play a significant role in stimulating economic growth and providing employment,” said Marilka Vélez, SVP, Senior Director of Marketing, Associated Bank. “Through this campaign, Associated Bank is able to recognize and assist Black-owned businesses that are critical to making Milwaukee thrive.”

101.7 The Truth and Associated Bank invite businesses to register at BlackBusinessGiveback.com. All businesses and advertising copy needs prior approval before airing. All contest rules can be found at www.blackbusinessgiveback.com