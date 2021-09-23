It’s unique to Milwaukee — Penfield Children’s Center deals with some of our community’s youngest, most vulnerable kids including some with daunting physical and behavioral challenges.

Our latest WTMJ Cares effort spotlights this one-of-a-kind resource and its mission, one that needs the support of many in order to continue.

That involves individual donations from generous folks like you, as well as contributions from local businesses, including one with deep local ties, and a long-lasting relationship with Penfield.

Gene Mueller explains below.

To learn how you can help, click here.

WTMJ Cares is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices – One Call, That’s All.