MILWAUKEE – Country music fans have a new show to look forward to next year. Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, has announced its first headliner for the 2025 festival: Lainey Wilson.

Wilson, the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, will take the stage on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. through Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue. The ticket purchase also includes admission to the festival for the day of the show.

Wilson’s last Wisconsin performance was for the Northwestern Mutual Annual Meeting conference on July 24, 2024, for a private show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Her other recent Wisconsin performances include at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes the past two summers and at Country Jam in Eau Claire in 2023.

Wilson has become a standout figure in the country music world. She’s nominated for multiple awards at the upcoming 58th annual Country Music Association Awards and recently won Best Country Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for her album Bell Bottom Country. Her latest release, Whirlwind, debuted in the Billboard 200 Top 10 and has been hailed as a defining moment in her career.

With seven No. 1 singles, including “Watermelon Moonshine” and the chart-topping “Heart Like A Truck,” Wilson continues to dominate the charts and country music scene. She has written and recorded original songs for major film projects like Twisters. Beyond her music, you may have seen her onscreen as Abby in the hit TV series Yellowstone.

Summerfest 2025, known as The World’s Largest Music Festival, returns to the format of three consecutive weekends this year of Thursdays through Saturdays. Summerfest will be held at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds on the lakefront on June 19 – 21, June 26 – 28 and July 3 – 5.