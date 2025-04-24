MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is buzzing with excitement as two major events—the 2025 NFL Draft and the Milwaukee Film Festival—kick off tonight.

WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon on April 24, 2025, to share her picks – not for football players – but for the local spot to immerse yourself in the NFL Draft and her films picks for the first weekend of the Milwaukee Film Festival.

For those craving the communal thrill of experiencing the First Round of the NFL Draft, Milwaukee Tailgate Central at Potawatomi Sportsbook starts at 7 P.M. tonight.

The 2,000+ square foot video wall will provide an immersive look at the selection process on stage at the NFL Draft Theater in Green Bay. Football themed food and drinks will be served. An ideal environment to lean into the fun and wear your favorite team gear while you watch the next generation of players get chosen.

Other local NFL Draft activities are happening through Saturday, including fun at Discovery World and a family friendly event with Green Bay Packers alumni at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Check out the Visit Milwaukee’s Milwaukee Tailgate Week web site to make your plans.

From football to films, tonight through May 8, the 17th annual Milwaukee Film Festival will showcase over 200 films from Wisconsin and around the world on the screens at the Oriental and Downer Theatres on the East Side.

To launch the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, Opening Night features an out-of-this-world documentary about astronaut Sally Ride simply titled, “Sally”. It screens at the Oriental Theatre at 6 P.M. Thursday, April 24, followed by a block party outside the theatre that is open to the public and offers free bowling at Landmark Lanes next door and BOGO beverage deals at many of the establishments on the block.

Browsing through hundreds of film titles on the Milwaukee film web site or in the program booklet can be exciting yet overwhelming.

How can you decide? Sandy will be posting daily picks on the What’s On Tap web page.

Sandy’s Picks for Weekend One of the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival:

“Sally“: Directed by Milwaukee native Cristina Costantini, this documentary profiles astronaut Sally Ride and enlightens viewers to a secret Ride kept for over 25 years. Showing at the Oriental Theatre on Friday, 4/25 at 6 P.M. and Thursday, 5/1 at 12 P.M.

“Slice of Life: The American Dream in Former Pizza Huts“: A documentary about the architectural wonders of old Pizza Hut buildings that have transformed into churches to karaoke bars. Showing at the Downer Theatre on Saturday, 4/26 at 10:30 A.M. and at the Oriental Theatre on Sunday, 4/27 at 2:30 P.M.

“BAR“: A movie about mixology, this documentary takes you to the world’s most elite bartending bootcamp—the BAR 5-Day course—where people learn the art of a perfect pour. Showing at the Oriental Theatre on Saturday, 4/26 at 3:30 P.M. and at the Downer Theatre on Sunday, 4/27 at 7 P.M.

Catch up on past episodes of the What’s On Tap podcast to hear more local stories about culture and creativity.