MILWAUKEE — Miller High Life has gone high fidelity with a collectible many music fans will covet.

The Milwaukee-born beer brand known as “Champagne of Beers” has released a limited-edition vinyl record infused with actual Miller High Life beer. Yes, you read that right. The same beer that brought you Bar-fume dive bar scented fragrance last year, now has their beer sloshing around inside the 12-inch clear vinyl record.

You can see the beloved beer in a bottle, in a glass – and now, a new vessel – a limited edition 12-inch clear vinyl record. The special album is called “Dive Bar Sounds,” and there are only 200 copies in the world.



What’s on the record? Seven original tracks have been thoughtfully created by Los Angeles based musician and sound engineer Brendan Lynch-Salamon. The mainly instrumental songs incorporate sounds like clinking bottles, the melodies of the old jingle and even the hum of Miller High Life neon signs. Titles of tunes you can lay your turntable needle down on include “Champagne Nights,” “Happy Hour,” “Another Round,” and “Last Call.”

“Each track has its own special sauce and is a really fun experience to listen through,” says Miller High Life Associate Marketing Manager, Joel Salgado.

Where Can You Get One?

LAST CALL! You can’t buy them at your favorite dive bar, you can only get this special album through Miller High Life’s online store at millerhighlife.com/soundtrack

Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11 A.M. Central is the final online release of these rare records. The price is $18 and once they’re sold out, you will be able to stream the album even if you can spin it on your own record player.

Liquid-infused vinyl really is unique. In my research, it appears that Jack White may be the first musical artist to try this about ten years ago by using bright blue liquid in special vinyl pressings of “Sixteen Saltines.” Within the past few years, Bon Jovi released a pricey, water infused clear vinyl edition of their “Slippery When Wet” album

