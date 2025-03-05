MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon with a behind-the-scenes look at Skylight Music Theatre’s Frankenstein: The Musical and her story about unexpectedly seeing Spongebob SquarePants voice actor, Tom Kenny, during an airport layover.

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Frankenstein: The Musical runs through Sunday, March 9th at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee. Learn more about what makes this show special in the podcast of this conversation with Skylight Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Michael Unger.

How do you even recognize the man who voices the beloved character, Spongebob SquarePants? Sandy did. Hear her story about unexpectedly meeting talented voice actor, Tom Kenny, and what other side project he has that could fit perfectly at Summerfest.

