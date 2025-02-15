MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon to share her Top 3 Must See performers on the newly released Summerfest full line-up and news of a new children’s book celebrating local legend, Vel R. Phillips.

Dig deeper into the dozens of bands booked on the Summerfest stages this year in this Facebook Live with Sandy.

And in these two podcasts, one with Wisconsin’s Morning News and one on What’s On Tap with a couple of Good Karma Brands teammates sharing their picks ranging from country to pop to rap.

Also, as Black History Month continues in February, a new children’s book celebrates the life and legacy of Milwaukee civil rights advocate, Vel R. Phillips. Local creators, author Jerrianne Hayslett and illustrator Aaron Boyd, collaborated on Valiant Vel: Vel Phillips and the Fight for Fairness and Equality.

