MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon and shared the story of her 1994 Super Bowl sideline experience, plus surprising sounds by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra you can enjoy.

Find out which celebrity she encountered who would be the center of attention six months later as part of one of the most notorious crime stories of the 20th century.

WTMJ Fan, Troy Jakubowski of New Berlin, has been travelling to the Big Game cities annually since 1997 with a group of pals who have become dear friends. Who has he met along the way? What are his tips to follow in his footsteps? Find out in the “What’s On Tap” podcast below.

There will be lots of snacking on Sunday as people gather to watch the football game and clever commercials. Enjoy these snacking suggestions from the women who own the local businesses, Midwest Sad and Lush gourmet popcorn.

Music fans, Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra bringing classical music to classic rock and a chance to cosplay. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs The Music Of Pink Floyd at the Riverside Theater on Friday, February 7th, including the entire “Dark Side of the Moon” album. On Saturday, February 8th, gamers of all ages can enjoy Heroes: A Video Game Symphony performed by the MSO at the Bradley Symphony Center.

