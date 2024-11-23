MILWAUKEE — Be prepared for Wicked to wow you at the movies. The highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved musical, Wicked, is expected to be a holiday blockbuster at cinemas worldwide.

On “What’s On Tap”, Morning Blend Entertainment Critic and renowned Oz Historian, Ryan Jay, shared his experiences and insights from his visits with the Wicked creators.

I joined Jay at his special preview screening and as much as I’m a loyal fan of the 1939 classic movie, The Wizard of Oz, I am new to the Wicked world. I was completely immersed in the film, which runs two hours and forty minutes, yet just like a witch on a broomstick, that time flies right by.

“It’s the first Oz project ever that’s getting universally rave reviews from professionals and from fans,” says Jay.

Ryan Jay’s expertise in all things Oz over the decades has allowed him access to the people who have made these stories come to life on stage and on screen.

He lived in New York City when the Wicked musical began on Broadway in previews and since seeing the show from its beginning, has been to 46 Wicked performances so far. Jay’s interviewed the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, and is now friends with Gregory Maguire, the author of the Wicked novel that sparked the musical.

For those unfamiliar with the Wicked storyline, Jays explains simply, “[It is a] prequel to The Wizard of Oz that imagines what would it have been like for the childhood of a green skinned girl who’s born into a Munchkin family.” The themes addressed include friendship and how society treats those who are different.

And, of course, there is a hearty dose of magic since the story is about witches in a fantasy land. The film focuses on Elphaba, who will become The Wicked Witch of the West. Jay characterizes Elphaba’s journey as, “[she] becomes like Superman. It’s almost like a superhero story.”

Jay’s visit to Los Angeles for the press tour last month included the ability to experience the movie set of the Emerald City, including the massive robotic wizard head from the Throne Room, which was flown over from London and reconstructed. Jay interviewed the cast and creators, including with Tony Award nominated writer and Wicked film screenwriter Winnie Holzman, Oscar and Grammy award winning composer Stephen Schwartz, and Oscar nominated costume designer, Paul Tazewell.

Jay learned that there will be Easter eggs for moviegoers’ ears. Schwartz shared with him several moments of how the musical and classic movie influenced his score for the “Wicked” film.

Tazewell explained to Jay that while there are no ruby slippers in the film, the crystal slippers he designed incorporate a nod to the jeweled slippers used in the musical and imagery of tornadoes that were important in the classic movie, “The Wizard of Oz”.

This Wicked film is packed with outstanding singing, compelling choreography, and thought-provoking emotional themes. The movie ends with those three words that can make a fan ache for more, “To Be Continued.” Part two of Wicked will be released in cinemas in November, 2025.

As Ryan Jay excitedly waits for next November, he’ll be busy with his Oz-related documentary, Song of the Century. The film explores the legacy of the iconic song “Over the Rainbow” and its creators, lyricist Yip Harburg and composer Harold Arlen.

