Conservative writer James Wigderson joins Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for a look at what 2025 may bring to Wisconsin politics and the country. Wigderson writes a twice-weekly newsletter, “Life, Under Construction” and is a regular contributor on 620 WTMJ.

Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour, heard Monday through Friday on 620 WTMJ, from 9-10 a.m.