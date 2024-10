Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi take on politics (and hurricanes?) as they count down to the November 5th election. Brey is one of the hosts of Spanning the State on 620 WTMJ, along with Brian Noonan, which airs Monday through Friday, from 1-3 p.m.

Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.

He also is the host of the Decision Wisconsin, Scaffidiology, and the Monday Morning Quarterback podcasts.