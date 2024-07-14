MILWAUKEE — When the presumptive Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the course of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee shifted dramatically.

The 620 WTMJ news team is reporting from across the region with the latest developments on the RNC, security in Milwaukee, Trump’s condition and travels into Wisconsin, along with live reactions and analysis from 7 to 9 p.m. CST on Sunday night.

U.S. Secret Service & Milwaukee leaders won’t change RNC security plan in wake of assassination attempt at Trump rally.

UPDATE at 4:05 p.m. CST on July 14, 2024: The RNC Security Plan which was crafted over the last year and a half in collaboration with federal, state, local and security leaders will remain in place, as confirmed by the U.S. Secret Service, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the U.S. Secret Service’s 2024 RNC Coordinator, confirmed that the 2024 RNC is already designated at the highest level of national security. As of now, there is no intention of making alterations to the plan with security zones staying in place.

She clarified that the inner security zone, which is the largest ever for a National Convention, will remain unchanged, as will the outer security zone, which is under the jurisdiction of state and local authorities.

As for the legality of allowing firearms in the outer security zone, Mayor Johnson and Chief Norman reasserted that they do not have the power to control the state’s open carry laws.

“Local ordinances in the state of Wisconsin do not supersede state law,” Mayor Johnson said. “Wisconsin is an open carry and therefore, the City of Milwaukee and no other jurisdiction in this state can supersede that state law.”

They confirmed that other high-risk items were reviewed with some being banned from the outer security perimeter in the process of designing the RNC Security Plan for Milwaukee, but cannot take the right to bear arms from the people of Wisconsin.

“As that is your right, please exercise your right in a responsible manner,” Chief Norman said.

Michael Hensle, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge for the State of Wisconsin, detailed that there are no “known or articulated threats” against the RNC or Milwaukee.

Donald Trump says he is traveling to Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

3:30 p.m. CST on July 14, 2024: Less than 24 hours after the assassination attempt against the former President left him injured and a bystander dead, Donald Trump took to social media, confirming he is traveling to Milwaukee on Sunday as previously intended.

The Daily Show cancels all broadcasts in Milwaukee, moving back to NYC studio.

2:00 p.m. CST on July 14, 2024: In the wake of the shooting at a Pennsylvania Trump rally, Jon Stewart and The Daily Show have decided not to broadcast live from Milwaukee during the 2024 RNC, citing “logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee” as reasons why.

However, their official statement did declare that the show’s producers will “need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.”

Those who were pre-registered for The Daily Show tapings and live events received the following message within an hour of the official cancellation being published to TDS social media platforms:

“Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we will not broadcast from Wisconsin this week. Your tickets have been cancelled. Thank you for your understanding.”

