Democrats have been on a roll in recent Wisconsin elections, winning most of the major races, and providing Joe Biden with a win in Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election. What does Ben Wikler, Chairman of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party, think are the reasons for that success, and will that run continue in 2024?

Steve Scaffidi, Host of the Decision Wisconsin podcast, sat down with Ben Wikler and looked at the state of race with just 5 months to go.

Wikler also reacted to the recent conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony counts in the New York “hush money” trial.

