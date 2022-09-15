The race for U.S. Senate is a toss-up, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson leads challenger Mandela Barnes 49% to 48%. Barnes led by seven points in the previous poll.

“I think (the results) are pretty predictable,” Franklin told the WTMJ Decision Wisconsin podcast. “In August, Barnes had a substantial favorability rating, but 41% of the public said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion yet.”

“The negative advertising has introduced Barnes in a not-so-nice way.”

