MILWAUKEE — The Maxwell Anderson trial continued on Day 4 with a focus on evidence related to a blanket connected to Sade Robinson and remains located near a park in Cudahy.

Bodily Remains Found in Park

The first witness called to the stand was Milwaukee Police Detective Casey Donahue. He was one of the first responders to find some of Robinson’s remains close to a playground near her burned out vehicle near 31st and Galena on the city’s north side.

“The smaller piece of flesh was approximately 2×2 inches. The larger piece of flesh was approximately 6×6 inches,” said Donahue. Prosecution lawyers then asked Donahue to identify one piece of evidence found near the scene. “Evidence #11 was a human foot.”

Donahue says that he could still see pink nail polish on the severed foot that belonged to Robinson near Warnimont park.

Additional parts of the young woman’s body were eventually discovered scattered across southeast Wisconsin & areas of northern Illinois.

Another witness called to the stand was Milwaukee Detective Cassandra Lindert who said that she found more human remains in the area near Warnimont park.

“Near the retaining wall where the park separates from the train tracks eight feet of where we found the foot, I found a mound of debris that consisted of leaves, sticks, and some smaller logs that appeared to have been intentionally piled together,” said Lindert. “As we began removing the top layer of debris, I could then observe a larger portion of what appeared to be flesh that was of a darker skin tone.”

Surveillance Video

The second half of the say focused on video footage captured by Milwaukee County Transit System buses that shows an individual matching Anderson’s description walking away from what were the first moments of Sade Robinson’s Honda Civic being engulfed in flames near 29th and Lisbon.

Witness Detective Ryan Bergmann explains what he found with footage on both buses.

“As you see in footage of one of buses heading westbound, you can see someone coming out of the yards between the 2900 block of west Lisbon and then you will see a vehicle-Ms. Robinson’s vehicle- in the background and you will see a flame that starts in the passenger compartment of that vehicle,” said Bergmann.

Additional videos taken by MCTS buses shows where the individual goes following the fire starting from Robinson’s vehicle to a bus route heading south of the scene.

What’s Next: The Maxwell Anderson Trial continues next week on Monday, June 2nd at 8:45a.m.