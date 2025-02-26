FRANKLIN, Wis. — Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home near Drake Lane & Mission Hills Drive in Franklin on Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Fadness from the City of Franklin’s Police Department, authorities responded to the home after receiving a tip about someone lying on the ground in the home for an extended period.

They arrived at the residence at 5:20 p.m. CST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Authorities say they had to force their way in to find two people, a 66-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear how long they had been lying there at this stage of the investigation. They believe there is no active threat to the community and that this was an isolated incident, but details remain sparse beyond that.

If you have information that may contribute to their investigation, you can contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.