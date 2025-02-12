MILWAUKEE — Sources have confirmed to 620 WTMJ that a Milwaukee Police officer was shot in the leg near the intersection of W Wisconsin Ave & N 27th St. earlier today.

The police officer is reportedly being transported to a nearby hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment, but their identity and current condition remain unknown.

Another person, who appeared to be involved in the altercation, was seen unconscious on the ground at the scene of the alleged shooting. That person’s injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police officer shot. Traffic is blocked off in that area.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet made a formal statement regarding this statement.

This is a breaking news story. The WTMJ News Team will update this story with further details as they are confirmed by law enforcement sources.