MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office identifies the three people who died in a wrong-way crash on I-43 as cousins from Milwaukee.

29-year-old Lonnie Burke, his sister 31-year-old Tanisha Warren, and their cousin 29-year-old Aldriana Givens all died after their rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu entered I-43 Northbound at Plankington Avenue and traveled southbound just after 5:00 a.m. on February 1.

A car traveling northbound swerved to avoid the Malibu, eventually hitting another car and coming to a stop just north of National Avenue.

The Malibu continued to drive southbound and struck a silver 2011 Volvo XC60 SUV head-on that was traveling in the right direction near National Avenue, injuring a man and his two-year-old son. Both are expected to be ok.

Burke, who was driving, and Givens, who was in the front seat, both died of their injuries at the scene. Warren was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police collected a baggie of green leafy substance, foil package of marijuana, plastic party cups, and an open bottle of tequila from the Malibu. They also found a large baggie of suspected illicit substances (white rocks, white powder, grey rocks), foil package of tobacco leaves, and a foil package of marijuana in Burke’s pockets.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a second vehicle that also entered I-43 at the same time driving the wrong way. Camera footage shows a dark-colored SUV proceeded more slowly onto the highway than the Malibu, eventually turning around and leaving the freeway before National Avenue and the crashes.