LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A 52-year-old Lake Geneva man is in custody for allegedly shooting a ‘young male’ victim at his residence overnight on January 20, 2025, according to the Town of Geneva Police Department.

According to a social media release by the authorities, Town of Geneva Police Officers were sent to a home on the W 3800-block of Lincoln Ave in Lake Geneva at 2:25 a.m. CST on Jan. 20 for reports of a young boy who was shot.

Upon arrival, authorities found the victim and began to launch into life-saving measures. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Steven D. Merkel Jr., was brought into custody for the accused shooting at his own listed residence and has since been charged with first-degree reckless homicide. He’s being held at the Walworth County Jail while charges are being reviewed and the legal process begins.

This investigation is now a joint venture between the Town of Geneva Police and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s identity — name, age, and address — is being withheld at this stage of the process.

