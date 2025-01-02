RACINE, Wis. — An inmate of the Racine County Jail is fighting for his life in a hospital after being attacked by another inmate on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the assault took place at 12:15 p.m. CST on December 31, 2024. Security camera footage confirmed that the altercation lasted roughly a minute and that none of the inmates who witnessed the attack alerted guards via the emergency call buttons.

Racine County officials say the corrections officer who found the victim followed proper safety protocols, searching the dayroom where the assault occurred before moving on to supervise inmates elsewhere in the same wing when the attack occurred.

When they returned to that area, the corrections officer allegedly found the victim — a 35-year-old inmate from Racine — and called for help while beginning lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical attention, where the victim currently remains.

Authorities say they quickly identified the suspect in this assault and have isolated them from other inmates. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is taking over the investigation into this incident. All identities are being withheld at this stage of the process.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

