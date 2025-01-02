MILWAUKEE — Someone accused of pulling a gun and firing at another vehicle during a road rage incident remains at large as investigators from the Milwaukee Police Department actively search for the suspect’s identity.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, authorities were called to Fond du Lac Ave between W Center St. and W Hickory St. at 3:37 a.m. CST on Thursday, January 2. It remains unclear what sparked the incident, but authorities say the suspect fired at the victim’s vehicle from their own before fleeing the scene.

The victim, a 29-year-old, was allegedly struck but did not receive substantial injuries and allegedly refused medical treatment or transportation to a hospital.

Details remain scarce, but authorities ask that anyone with information on the suspect or their contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit information via Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or online via P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

