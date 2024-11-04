MILWAUKEE — After school faculty arrived to find threatening graffiti at the front entrance of Pius XI Catholic High School, administrators have decided to teach remotely for the rest of the week.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident, working with Pius XI staff to find more information and determine the severity of this threat. They stated that virtual learning will be held from Nov. 6 through 8 with no classes being held on Election Day — November 5, 2024.

They felt that this decision was “in the best interest of all students, families and staff.” An update shared with WTMJ from school officials reads as follows:

“Pius XI is working with law enforcement as well as with other security experts to develop and implement enhanced safety protocols. Parents and guardians will be made aware of the details regarding these enhanced safety measures as they become available.”

Based on security footage obtained by the school, the vandalism took place around 12:50 a.m. CST on Nov. 4, 2024. Only one person seemed to be responsible and they did not enter or have access to the inside of the building.

School officials said the graffiti has been removed from the building after Milwaukee Police finished collecting the physical evidence from the scene.

The school is asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them at [email protected]. They are offering a cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to the idenficiation of the suspect, according to their social media.

