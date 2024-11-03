MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward Bobby Portis turned to social media for help after his home was burglarized during Milwaukee’s Saturday, Nov. 2 matchup with the Cavaliers, he announced through his social media accounts.

Portis, who is in his fifth season with the Bucks, took to social media asking for any information or assistance that would lead to the safe return of his belongings. While he did not specify what was taken, he made it clear that these items have meaning to him.

“While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said in his social media video. “Any info that leads to the return of any of my belongings will be rewarded handsomely.”

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to [email protected]. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

Portis asked that anyone with information regarding the burglary reach out to him at [email protected]. He is offering an unspecified reward for anyone who provides information leading to the safe return of his belongings or arrests. If you have information regarding this incident, you can also contact your local law enforcement to help aid in their investigations.

He shared security camera footage of two individuals who seemingly shattered glass on one of the entrances to his home. Although there don’t appear to be clear ways to identify the suspects, they both appeared to be wearing white or light grey outfits