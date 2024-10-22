MILWAUKEE — For the second time in three days, an armed robbery was committed near Marquette University’s campus in Downtown Milwaukee, as confirmed by the Marquette Police Department.

According to a Marquette PD safety alert, two male suspects entered a business at 16th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave around 9:42 a.m. CST on Tuesday, October 22. They allegedly tried to leave the business without paying for the items they took and were confronted by a woman working in the store.

The suspects are accused of flashing a firearm and throwing the woman to the ground before leaving in a white, four-door Toyota sedan. Although the exact model or year of the car is unclear, authorities say the vehicle’s trunk was ajar and it did not have a license plate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marquette students robbed, suspect still on the loose

One of the suspects was described as a Black man, seemingly in his late 20s, who was roughly 5-foot-8 with a medium build wearing a green shirt or hoodie and a yellow and green striped hat — possibly Packers gear. His hair was described as “clean-shaven.”

The other suspect was described as a Black man, seemingly in his 30s, standing at roughly six feet tall with a slender build who wore a grey sweatshirt, grey pants, a pink undershirt and a black hat.

While the store employee, who was unaffiliated with Marquette, was hurt, she did not ask for or require any medical attention and is expected to be okay.

Do you have information that may help with this case? You’re urged to contact the Marquette Police at (414) 288-6800.

More information on the safety alert sent earlier: https://t.co/WIUJNU2hS5 — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) October 22, 2024

TOP STORIES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Milwaukee officers kill armed suspect after helping 3 victims escape