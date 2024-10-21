MILWAUKEE — Felony charges have been submitted for a 30-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 47-year-old at a flag football game on Milwaukee Public Schools property.

Per Milwaukee County court records, Gavino Avalos-Morales is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide with a modifier for use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in a school zone and possession of a firearm on school grounds — three felonies. Bond has been set at $250,000, court records show.

Police were alerted to the shooting around 1:00 p.m. CST on October 12, 2024, for reports of a shooting near the Milwaukee Public Schools South Stadium.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Medical Examiners determined the cause of death was homicide, leading to the aforementioned charges against Avalos-Morales.

In the wake of the shooting, Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Perez released a statement firmly stating “The deadly violence in Milwaukee MUST stop!!” and “We MUST be able to know and accept when we are wrong, and we MUST be able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.”

Athletic events will continue to be held at MPS South Stadium despite recent events. For the official MPS statement on this issue, click here.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are obtained.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: MPS High School sporting events continue after a man died at a youth flag football game