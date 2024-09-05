MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee police officers were shot on the northwest side of the city near N 91st St & W Custer Ave. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation, but a widescale police presence has been set up in the parking lot outside of the SuperThrift store.
It remains unclear how many people were involved in the incident. Milwaukee Police are expected to hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. CST this afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.
TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:
- Union Pacific employee dies after being struck by Metra train in Kenosha
- Fire in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood now being investigated as arson
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files lawsuit seeking to be removed from Wisconsin ballot
- Beatlemania swept the globe as Koss transformed how you listened to them — What’s On Tap
- “São Paulo is one of the safest cities in Brazil.” Packers-Eagles Game Signals Excitement — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News
READ: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files lawsuit seeking to be removed from Wisconsin ballot