MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee police officers were shot on the northwest side of the city near N 91st St & W Custer Ave. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation, but a widescale police presence has been set up in the parking lot outside of the SuperThrift store.

It remains unclear how many people were involved in the incident. Milwaukee Police are expected to hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. CST this afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

