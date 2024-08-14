RACINE, Wis. — Based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Racine County authorities investigated and arrested a 56-year-old Burlington man who allegedly had hundreds of images displaying child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities with the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) gathered enough evidence to receive a search warrant for Michael J. Mischel’s home in Burlington, Wisconsin. Investigators were aided by K9 Stella, who specializes in electronic storage detection, and a computer analyst from the Sheriff’s team.

During the search on August 13, 2024, Mischel allegedly admitted to both downloading and uploading child pornography, more officially dubbed Child Sexual Assault Material, or CSAM. Mischel, who allegedly told investigators he “was lonely,” was moved to the Racine County Jail on 15 counts of possession of Child Pornography.

The Burlington man made his first court appearance the following day, where he was officially charged with all 15 counts by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. His cash bond was set at $50,000 and he is being held at the jail, Racine County authorities say.

“Never forget that every image of child pornography represents horrific trauma and abuse suffered by a child. The fact that people find pleasure looking at these images is disgusting,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “I am concerned that images of child pornography can motivate perverts to commit sexual offenses against children. However, I am proud of the relentless work of the ICAC unit, and the Sheriff’s Office will never waiver in our commitment to protect children in our community.”

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

