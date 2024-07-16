MILWAUKEE — One man is dead following a shooting at King Park involving a police officer from Columbus, Ohio; just outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near N 14th St & W Vliet St, just west of Downtown Milwaukee & near the entrance of the Republican National Convention’s security zone.

This is the scene at the intersection of 14th and McKinley, near King Park. One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer from Columbus, Ohio. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/8jRTbzrFEt — Jack Graue (@JackgraueMKE) July 16, 2024

A large police presence, including officers on horseback, is blocking King Park. Witnesses told WTMJ that two individuals were involved in a fistfight, and that’s when police intervened. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and the U.S. Secret Service are reportedly en route to the scene.

The Fraternal Order of Police Capitol Lodge #9 of Columbus posted the following statement on their Facebook page, confirming that members of the Columbus Division of Police were involved in a shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16

F.O.P. Lodge #9 President Brian Steel has been in contact with the Wisconsin State F.O.P. President Ryan Windroff. No officers have been injured.

Columbus, Ohio police officers, along with officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide, are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.

Police presence at officer-involved shooting near RNC.

This is a breaking news story. Update(s) and/or follow-ups may be issued as further details are revealed.

