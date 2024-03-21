MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Brittney Thurmond. Thurmond was last seen on March 20, 2024 at approximately 10:30am in the area of 4220 W. Hampton Ave.

Brittney is a 21-year-old black female with a medium complexion. Brittney stands 5’6″ tall and weighs about 150lbs with brown eyes and medium-length black hair.

Brittney might be in the company of Alfred Savoy, who is driving a 2021 black, 4-door Honda Civic with Wisconsin temporary plates of U727ZE, and the last four of the vin #6914.

Brittney Thurmond. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7‘ at 414-935-7272.