MILWAUKEE — Five people were shot near N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr (MLK Drive) & W Chambers St in Milwaukee just as Juneteenth Parade celebrations began winding down on Monday.

According to TMJ4 News, crews treated and transported four victims and an additional person was taken by a private ambulance to the hospital. Some injuries were traumatic. The victims’ ages have yet to be confirmed.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the shooting occurred outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ at N Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W Locust Street.

As confirmed by TMJ4 reporters at the scene, MLK Drive is still blocked off to the public this evening as law enforcement agents and paramedics swarm the scene in response to the initial call of shots fired in the area around 4:11 p.m.

WTMJ will provide updates live on-air and here online as details are confirmed. For the time being, avoid the area of MLK Drive and W Chambers St in Milwaukee.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Milwaukee Police — Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured on N 35th St