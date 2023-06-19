MILWAUKEE — Six people were shot near N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr (MLK Drive) & W Chambers St in Milwaukee just after Juneteenth Parade celebrations began winding down on Monday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they were dispatched to the area around 4:11 p.m. just minutes after the Juneteenth event ended at 4 p.m. The victims included four females and two males with ages ranging from 14 to 19. Milwaukee Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, is believed to be a shooter.

None of the victims’ injuries are believed to be fatal at this time. Police are seeking possible additional suspects.

The shooting occurred just outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ at N Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W Locust Street. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference Monday evening that the shooting stemmed from a fight between young females on MLK.

“Milwaukee, what’s going on with our children?” Chief Norman said at the press conference. “Eight years I’ve been part of the Juneteenth celebration and this has never happened before.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson echoed Chief Norman, saying “arguments should not lead to guns being fired off, period.” Both called for parents, guardians and the community to get more involved with keeping guns out of the hands of youth.

Host of 101.7 The Truth Sherwin Hughes was at the Juneteenth parade and captured the sound of gunshots on video:

Police said there is no further danger to the public at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

