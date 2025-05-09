UPDATE 5/9/25 at 9:15am — The subject remains in his residence, refusing to cooperate with law enforcement orders. Washington County SWAT is temporarily relieving Ozaukee County SRT due to the lengthy duration of the incident. Milwaukee County SWAT will also be assisting as the situation continues. Residents have been leaving the area with the aid of law enforcement officials.

TMJ4 Ozaukee County Reporter Alex Gaul tells WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News Northern Ozaukee School District students living in the standoff area have been excused from classes, but that classes are still on as scheduled.

UPDATE 5/9/25 at 6:05am — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says staff will be calling all residents on Fox Glen Road, Pheasant Lane and Partridge Lane providing them with 2 options this morning:

1. Stay in your home and not go outside

2. Officers will escort you/ your family out of the area. Direction of travel will be north to Martin Ave.

The situation remains volatile as the subject refuses to cooperate, according to authorities.

St. John’s church and daycare are closed today due to the proximity of the tactical situation.

FREDONIA, WI — A tactical situation is ongoing this morning on Fox Glen Road in the Village of Fredonia.

The situation began around midnight on Fox Glen Road, according to scanner updates. All residents on Fox Glen Road are asked to remain in their basements until the threat has been controlled.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Offics says the subject remains in his residence, however, he is considered extremely dangerous as he’s heavily armed with firearms.

Fox Glen, Pheasant Lane and Partridge Lane all have been closed until further notice. Electrical power was turned off in this neighborhood earlier but has since been restored.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.