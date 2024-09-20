UPDATE at 3:50pm on September 20 — The plane had a hard landing at Timmerman Airport this morning. Harold Mester, Director of Public Affairs & Marketing, also confirmed that there were no injuries.

MILWAUKEE — First responders have rushed to Timmerman Airport following reports that a plane crashed during an emergency landing on Friday morning. Details are sparse at this stage of the process as authorities are on-scene to assist with rescue and containment efforts.

WTMJ has reason to believe crews from Milwaukee Fire Department’s 5th Batallion were the first called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are confirmed.