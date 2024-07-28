MILWAUKEE – Five teens are recovering after a shooting Sunday morning. Milwaukee police said the quintuple shooting happened near 92nd and Silver Spring at around 5:00 a.m.

An 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old all suffered non fatal injuries. All five teens arrived at local hospitals to seek treatment of their gunshot wounds.

This comes just a week after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed with nine others injured at a party at Milwaukee’s Dineen Park in another gathering of young people turned violent. That incident happened after a fight that broke out after what’s being called an “impromptu car party” in the park.

MPD said nobody is in custody and they’re investigating what lead up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.