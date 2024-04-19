NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency crews rush away person on stretcher after fire extinguished outside court where Trump jury was just selected.

CNN’s Laura Coates witnessed the situation during a live hit on the program. She immediately began narrating the situation in which it was clear a man was on fire in a park outside the courthouse where the jury had just been selected in Former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Live on television, Coates described seeing “a totally charred human being.” Soon after, nearby law enforcement officials rushed over with a fire extinguisher to put the blaze out. The individual was rushed away on a stretcher, AP reports.