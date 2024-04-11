The children of former NFL running back and influential figure O.J. Simpson have announced that he has passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 76. The following statement was released by The Simpson Family via his Twitter account:

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as more details are revealed.