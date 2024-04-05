MILWAUKEE – Three Milwaukee Public Schools locations have been closed after a threatening message was sent out this morning.

“Today, Friday, April 5, 2024 three Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed after a threatening message was received,” reads a statement from Milwaukee Public Schools. “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, Milwaukee French Immersion School, Groppi High School and HI-Mount Community School will be closed while the situation is investigated.”

WTMJ has reached out to MPS for more information regarding what the threatening message indicated.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.