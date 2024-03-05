MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Film announced today that it will officially take over operations of the iconic Downer Theatre, starting with the 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival on April 12, followed by regular cinema operations resuming on April 26.

“The Downer Theatre, with its storied past and charm, has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s cinematic and cultural scene since its opening in 1915. Milwaukee Film and its board are thrilled to bring life back to the theater and cinema back to the neighborhood. Our mission has always been to make cinematic experiences possible for as many people as possible, and expanding our footprint in this way is a key next step in doing that,” said Susan Mikulay, chair of Milwaukee Film’s board of directors.

“This is a story of what dedicated supporters can do,” said Anne Reed, Milwaukee Film’s Interim CEO. “By stepping forward to support Milwaukee Film, our community is saving another historic cinema, and all the moments of story and connection that can happen there again.”

In January, former Milwaukee Film CEO Jonathan Jackson resigned from his position.

In conjunction with the news, Milwaukee Film has released a webpage “Save the Downer”. The page reads, in part: “Our aim is to revitalize The Downer Theatre to continue charming moviegoers, combining the nostalgia of the past with the innovative spirit of the present, making every visit a unique experience in Milwaukee’s rich cinematic history.”

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

