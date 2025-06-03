PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The wrong-way driver who killed an Oostburg couple and critically injured their daughter on Memorial Day is now in custody.

34-year-old Ace Vue of Milwaukee was arrested after being released from the hospital, and faces three felony charges including 1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Vue was driving the wrong way on I-43 north on County Highway H in the town of Belgium just after 12:30am on May 26, swerving in traffic and speeding. He then hit another car head-on in Port Washington.

The driver, 51-year-old Nicole Horne, and her husband 56-year-old Jay Horne, both of Oostburg, died at the scene. Their daughter, 22-year-old Alyssa Horne, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Vue was also taken to the hospital for his injuries, and was arrested days after his release.