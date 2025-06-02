MILWAUKEE — A convicted felony was charged Monday with falsifying a threat against President Trump in an attempt to get the victim in his latest criminal case deported.

52-year-old Demetric Scott admitted he sent letters to the Wisconsin attorney general, the Milwaukee police chief and Milwaukee Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office. The three letters were hand written with similar threatening phrases against the Trump Administration, all with a return address for Ramón Morales-Reyes.

Morales-Reyes is the victim in a case charging Scott with armed robbery, aggravated battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

Immigration agents arrested Morales-Reyes last month after the letters were discovered. Last week, his attorneys said he could not have written the letters because he does not speak or read English. He’s considered an undocumented crime victim and is in the process of applying for a U-visa, but could still be deported.

A criminal complaint details calls that Scott made from jail, where he’s heard talking about sending the letters.

Part of the transcript for a call made on May 16 reads: “the judge will agree cause if he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a Jury Trial so they will probably dismiss it that day. That’s my plan.”

Court records show Scott has previous convictions of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and multiple counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

Scott is in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. He now faces felony charges of identify theft, intimidating a witness and two counts of bail jumping. His initial court appearance for those charges is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Morales-Reyes has an appearance in front of an immigration judge scheduled for Wednesday, June 4.