MILWAUKEE — A violent Saturday left four people dead in three separate shootings across Milwaukee, prompting multiple investigations and a plea for public help from police.

The bloodshed began early Saturday morning, May 31, around 5:00 a.m., when an 18-year-old was shot and killed near 41st street and Glendale Ave. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

Later that evening, around 6:08 p.m., two more lives were lost in a double fatal shooting near E Burleigh and 2nd street on Milwaukee’s north side. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 48-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police are still seeking the person or persons responsible.

Then, just after 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a third fatal shooting near N 95th Street on Milwaukee’s north west side. A 49-year-old man died at the scene. A 61-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with that incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

All three investigations remain active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app