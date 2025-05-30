MILWAUKEE, WI— Smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan , Canada, is drifting into Southeast Wisconsin, causing hazy skies and poor air quality.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for the region. Fine particle pollution– specifically PM2.5, or particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns– is rising to unhealthy levels. These microscopic particles are a key measurement in air quality reports and can be harmful when breathed in, especially for those with asthma, heart or lung conditions, young children, and older adults. These people are advised to stay indoors if possible.

What to know:

The air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

You may notice haze or smell smoke in the air.

These conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

What you can do:

Stay indoors when possible.

Use an air purifier if available.

Avoid outdoor exercise or heavy activity.

If you need to be outside, consider wearing a mask.

How this compares to last year

In 2024, Canada had its worst wildfire season on record. Smoke from fires across multiple provinces caused hazardous air quality in much of the U.S., including Wisconsin.

Last year, Southeast Wisconsin saw several days with “very unhealthy” or even “hazardous” air quality levels. This year’s fires haven’t reached that level yet, but early activity in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is raising concern that 2025 could follow a similar pattern if conditions stay dry.

Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky joined WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to weigh in on the severity of the air quality:

“I ​think ​it’s ​going ​to ​be ​very ​comparable ​to ​the ​amount ​of ​wildfires ​that ​are ​up ​there,” he said. ​ What ​could ​be ​different ​is ​just ​the ​weather ​pattern. ​We ​had ​a ​very ​consistent ​weather ​pattern ​​that ​actually ​wrapped ​in ​some ​wildfire ​smoke ​that ​was ​more ​ to ​the ​northeast. ​These ​fires ​are ​centered ​northwest ​of ​us. ​Last ​year ​we ​had ​this ​just ​​weird ​pattern ​where ​we ​were ​able ​to ​kind ​of ​scoop ​that ​wildfire ​smoke, from ​the ​northeast, ​Quebec, ​Ontario, ​and ​work ​its ​way ​down ​towards ​us and it ​consistently ​set ​up. ​I ​would ​be ​surprised ​if ​we ​had ​as ​consistent ​of ​a ​setup ​with ​a ​stream ​of ​smoke ​as ​we ​had ​last ​year.​ However, ​the ​fires ​are ​getting ​going ​up ​there ​and ​there ​are ​some ​pretty ​large ​ones.”

Niznansky added, “Hopefully this isn’t something that’s just getting going again,” but noted the fire activity is something to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.