MILWAUKEE- To tear down, rebuild & improve, or do nothing. Those are the options the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has laid out when it comes to the future of I-794 in Milwaukee.

During a public information session on Thursday there was no one dominant opinion that emerged, though ‘tear it down’ was a common refrain.

“I think it’s important to get everyone’s point of view,” Milwaukee resident Heather Hill told WTMJ. “Even if you are for the removal, [you need to] look at how it might affect somebody else. It’s not just about one person it’s about an entire community.”

The highway in question is the stretch of road between the Marquette Interchange and the Hoan Bridge. If, the DOT says, the highway were to be torn down, the project would also include the expansion of Clybourn Street, turning it into a wider boulevard.

The DOT says it’s also considering a ‘replace in kind’ option that would see the reconstruction of 28 aging bridges in the corridor while leaving the main freeway the same. Two other options are improving the freeway, one includes the addition of left-hand ramps at Jackson & Van Buren while the other would include ramps on the right.

“Right now we are moving into the environmental phase of the project,” DOT project manager Michael Pittman says.

Pittman says a final decision, let alone actual construction work on the freeway, is still years away.

“We are going to be out a couple of more times over the next year or so including fall of this year, spring of next year, and another public hearing towards the end of ’26 or so,” Pittman says. “Construction could begin as early as 2030.”

More details on the study, including renderings of the proposals, can be found here.