The game that has created rifts among friendships, fights among relationships, and even makes the truest of hearts not only skip a turn & draw two, but skip a beat – but not in a good way.

The game where singularity is not only the title of the game, but the goal. And some people will go to any length, or voice volume level, to get there.

The best line of the game is from Vice President & Global Head of Games at Mattel, Ray Adler described the game as “accessibility that meets authentic emotions disguised as family fun.”

This is Uno.

The intense, relationship hampering card game that has existed for more than 50 years.

And just as promised on the air – this game has existed for more than 50 years – and has over 729 variations of the game.

And with variations come different rules.

But only one rule rules – the house rule. Until you’re not in your house.

So this part of the Pancake Breakfast Special pits the Wisconsin’s Morning News’ house rules against each other. Is there a consensus? Or high blood pressure?