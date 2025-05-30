MILWAUKEE- Another deadline looms for Milwaukee Public Schools.

MPS must submit financial reports to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction or risk losing money.

The state’s largest district faced backlash and a loss of state funding last year after it missed a reporting deadline that resulted in the withholding of more than sixteen million dollars that was earmarked for special education funding.

The district has also missed two previous deadlines for this round of reports… the first of which was in September of 2024 and the second was on May 16th.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius says the largest hurdle for the district is that it was using an accounting system that didn’t align with the one used by the Department of Public Instruction.

During MPS’s board of director’s meeting Thursday night Cassellius was noncommittal on hitting today’s deadline.