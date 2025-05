WATERTOWN- Getting the all-clear in Watertown this morning.

Watertown Police say they were called to the area of Third and Market streets just after 9:15 last night on reports of a possible pipe bomb.

Police evacuated dozens of residents but after an investigation no bomb was located. Officers gave the all clear overnight. Roads have since been reopened and people have returned to their homes.

Watertown PD says it’ll share more information on the investigation later this (Friday) morning.