The trial is expected to continue throughout the week, with more witness testimony and evidence presentations. Prosecutors say the timeline and surveillance will be crucial in proving their case. The defense maintains that lack of direct physical evidence undermines the charges.

MILWAUKEE — The second full day of the Maxwell Anderson trial follows a day of opening statements and reviewing evidence from the day that Sade Robinson disappeared.

34-year-old Maxwell Anderson is charged with four felonies including 1st degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Sade Robinson in April 2024.

The lead prosecutor is Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian F. Vance-Curzan and the defense attorneys include Anthony D. Cotton and Jason A. Findling.

Witnesses who took the stand on May 29 include: